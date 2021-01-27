Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 392,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,198. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.