Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Harley-Davidson reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

