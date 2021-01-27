Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 306,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

