Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce sales of $4.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $21.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $23.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.45 billion to $28.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

