Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.21. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 117,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

