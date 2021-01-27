Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

