Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.