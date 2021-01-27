Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $22.00

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB opened at $30.52 on Friday. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.