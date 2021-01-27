Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $42.33

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $41.18. 5,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $984.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.