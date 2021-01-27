Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $6.67

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

