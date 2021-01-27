Analysts Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Target Price at $4.14

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 952,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,593. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

