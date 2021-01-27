Analysts Set Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Target Price at $19.20

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 345,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

