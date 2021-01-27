Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $16.50

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

