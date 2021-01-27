Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

ROYMY traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

