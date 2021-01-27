Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price at $65.13

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.28 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

