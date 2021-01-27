Analysts Set Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT at $10.67

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,870. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

