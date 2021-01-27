Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) PT at $174.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

SPXSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $$152.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

