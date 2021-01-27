Analyzing A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) & Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A10 Networks and Invent Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $212.63 million 3.74 -$17.82 million ($0.19) -54.53 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invent Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A10 Networks.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 4.49% 13.20% 5.45% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.99, indicating that its stock price is 899% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for A10 Networks and Invent Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.55%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of A10 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Invent Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder threat protection system for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder secure sockets layer (SSL) insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder convergent firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers, Web-scale businesses, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, government, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

