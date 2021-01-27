Analyzing Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Destination XL Group and Abercrombie & Fitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abercrombie & Fitch 2 5 4 0 2.18

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.15%. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus price target of $22.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% Abercrombie & Fitch -3.55% -6.61% -1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and Abercrombie & Fitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch $3.62 billion 0.42 $39.36 million $0.73 33.41

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Destination XL Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

