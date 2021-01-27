ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

ANGI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.89 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

