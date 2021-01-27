ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $8,544,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

