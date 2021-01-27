Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,111.75

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,111.75 and traded as high as $2,650.00. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $2,515.00, with a volume of 3,816,412 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,006.43 ($26.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,561.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,117.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders purchased a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,596 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

