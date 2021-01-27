ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded down $17.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.85. 470,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.