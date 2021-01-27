Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.1-135.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.54 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.70.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.52. 1,222,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.94 and a 200 day moving average of $293.97. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

