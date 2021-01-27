Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Anworth Mortgage Asset worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANH. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 683,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.00. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.