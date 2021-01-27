Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

