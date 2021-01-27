Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $42.64. 892,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 699,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,719,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,969 shares of company stock worth $5,733,445. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

