Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

APEMY stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

