APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price Down 6%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 1,573,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 958,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several research firms recently commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 628,969 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

