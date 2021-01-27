API3 (API3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.29 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $67.68 million and approximately $23.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00015783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00132745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00290133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00069563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00036935 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

