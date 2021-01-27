Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 7.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.18. 4,532,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 1,252,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

