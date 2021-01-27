AppCoins Reaches One Day Volume of $129,964.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $129,964.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00933970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00051415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.03 or 0.04448095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,584,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,584,508 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

