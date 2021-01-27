Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

