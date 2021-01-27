Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

