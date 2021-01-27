Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

