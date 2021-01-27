Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

