Applied Research Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.85. The stock had a trading volume of 343,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

