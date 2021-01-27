Applied Research Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,085. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 479.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.26 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

