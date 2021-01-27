Applied Research Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.59. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

