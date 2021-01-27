Applied Research Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 9.0% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 419,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

