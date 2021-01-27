Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Applied Research Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. 3,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,033. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $86.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

