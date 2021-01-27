Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.32.

APTX stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $244.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

