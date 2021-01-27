Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.93. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

NYSE APTV opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

