Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 4.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $51,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,146 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,653.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.