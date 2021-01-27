Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.44. 8,776,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,328,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $393.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

