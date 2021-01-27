AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 9.4%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.74. 2,671,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,905,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQB. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

