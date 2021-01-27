Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Tops $1.42

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004668 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

