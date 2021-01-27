Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

