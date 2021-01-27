Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

