Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.69. 1,594,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 756,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

